After the camp, she headed to coach third base at the Kalamazoo Growlers game and sign autographs for fans.
Jennie Finch Hosts Softball Camp in Kalamazoo
-
Inland Lakes tops Kalamazoo Christian is division 4 semifinal
-
Attend the Great Lakes Burn Camp fundraiser to help send kids to summer camp
-
Kids can learn life-saving skills at Camp 911
-
Growlers’ Homer Stryker Field in Best of Ballparks 2017 Finals
-
Portage lures in fishing fans with family-friendly fair
-
-
Morning Buzz: $1 Sandwiches at Jimmy Johns
-
Community says final goodbye to beloved Comstock Fire Chief
-
Grandville Baseball and Softball Win Districts
-
Mattawan softball team beats Jenison
-
Morning Buzz: Design a jersey for the K-Wings
-
-
Grandville Softball State Runner-Up
-
Kalamazoo man arrested after police find stolen firearm and drugs in vehicle
-
Man’s body found along Kalamazoo bike trail