Jennie Finch Hosts Softball Camp in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:38 PM, July 15, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist, Jennie Finch, held a softball camp today in Kalamazoo for all ages at Softball Fans Academy.

After the camp, she headed to coach third base at the Kalamazoo Growlers game and sign autographs for fans.

