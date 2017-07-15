Mostly sunny sky Saturday with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – A sunny sky will dominate West Michigan Saturday as high pressure stays overhead. After a cool start, temperatures will be warmer and back towards average for this time of year in the lower 80s.

Pack your sunglasses if you are heading out to the ballpark tonight! It will be a warm and sunny evening as the Whitecaps take on Quad Cities for the first pitch at 7 o’clock.

West Michigan stays dry until the overnight hours Saturday night when our next rain and storm chances move in. A weak cold front will push through overnight allowing isolated to scattered shower chances until Sunday morning. A thunderstorm that’s a bit on the strong side can’t be completely ruled out.

A slow moving cold front will push through West Michigan overnight Saturday into Sunday morning giving us scattered showers and storms. We will return to full sunshine to start the work week on Monday and continue with sunshine until Wednesday. Temperatures will increase through the work week to the upper 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances return in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.