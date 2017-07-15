× Officers help woman deliver baby on side of road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are being called heroes after helping a woman deliver her baby on the side of the road early Saturday.

Police were called to the 200 block of West South Street around 12:25 a.m. Saturday near Bronson Park for a woman in labor.

We’re told the woman was on her way to the hospital when her water broke and she began giving birth. The driver pulled over and officers helped her.

A Sergeant and an officer are credited with helping deliver the baby boy.