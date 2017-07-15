× Plugged toilet leads to meth charges in Dowagiac

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A toilet being plugged up has led to a woman being jailed on methamphetamine charges in Dowagiac.

According to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, on Thursday detectives learned that an individual was coming to the area from Kalamazoo to sell meth. They located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of North Front Street in Dowagiac. Two male occupants of the vehicle were detained and a third female was detained upon exiting a nearby store.

During the investigation it was learned through store surveillance that the female had fled to the store’s restroom upon seeing that police were at her vehicle.

The 32-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was lodged in the Cass County Jail on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute an analogous substance and destruction of evidence.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Allegan, also was arrested on unrelated warrants.

The following day, on Friday, detectives returned to the store when it was noticed that the women’s toilet was not working. With assistance from the Dowagiac Department of Public Works, the toilet in the women’s restroom was removed and the contents were examined.

Inside the toilet detectives located a bag of meth along with syringes.

The 32-year-old woman was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Here name is being withheld pending her arraignment in court.

Detectives were assisted at the scene by the Dowagiac Police Department and the Dowagiac Department of Public Works.

Anyone with any information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is being asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous Web tip line at www.ccso.info.