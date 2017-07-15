Upcoming events in honor of Michael Sadler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 1st Annual MIKE SADLER Celebration of Life will be at Founders on July 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Sparty and the Spartan Cheerleaders will be on site from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., there will be a silent auction, a live stream broadcast, several current Spartan football players and a few surprise guests.

Founders is unveiling a specially-brewed beer in Mike's honor called Sadler's Run.

Tickets for this event are available on EVENTBRITE.

MIKE SADLER Specialist Camp: When Mike lost his life last July, he was volunteering as a coach at Kohl's Kicking.

Kohl's is partnering with the Michael Sadler Foundation to present an annual kicking camp in Mike's hometown of Grand Rapids to give back to youth in the community that was important to him.

It was always Mike's dream that more kids from West Michigan would get to play at D1 schools.

When - Northern High School on July 29 at 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Cost - $40; normally the exact training would cost $300