DNR releases footage after jet skiers reportly kills several geese on Mona Lake

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources have released footage of geese being harassed by jet ski riders on Mona Lake in Muskegon County.

The Michigan DNR says the incident happened on July 10. According to a press release, the jet skiers killed or injured several Canada geese.

“It’s important we identify the suspects involved in this incident so justice is served. We appreciate any information citizens can provide that helps us resolve this case,” said Lt. Gerald Thayer, District 7 supervisor for the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division.

