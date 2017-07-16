Do’s and Don’ts for Michigan garage sales

LANSING, Mich. —  Garage and yard sales can be found just about anywhere during the summer months in Michigan, and you’ll never know what you may find at them.  That’s something that can either be a good or bad thing.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette recently sent out a newsletter about common garage sale questions and myths.

For example:

  1. Depending on where you live you may be required to have a permit in order to have a yard sale.
  2. You are not required to pay sales or income tax for yard or garage sales.
  3. It is illegal to sell ‘Recalled Items’.

The Attorney General says some sellers may not know if an item has been recalled, so it’s up to the buyer to make sure they know what they’re purchasing.

The newsletter also lists several large community garage sales coming up in recent weeks.

 

