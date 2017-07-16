Do’s and Don’ts for Michigan garage sales
LANSING, Mich. — Garage and yard sales can be found just about anywhere during the summer months in Michigan, and you’ll never know what you may find at them. That’s something that can either be a good or bad thing.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette recently sent out a newsletter about common garage sale questions and myths.
For example:
- Depending on where you live you may be required to have a permit in order to have a yard sale.
- You are not required to pay sales or income tax for yard or garage sales.
- It is illegal to sell ‘Recalled Items’.
The Attorney General says some sellers may not know if an item has been recalled, so it’s up to the buyer to make sure they know what they’re purchasing.
The newsletter also lists several large community garage sales coming up in recent weeks.
1 Comment
Oretha
Would it be OK if I published this article to the Dailyst0rmer? It’s a website about having InterCourse with animals, listening to Necr0Ped0Sad0Mas0 music and giving guides on ways to commit white supremacy. I’ll be sure to give you complete credit as the author. There is no fee; we are simply trying to add more terrorist content for our community and I enjoyed reading your work. If “OK” please let us know via email ars. Aaron Goldberg, Necr0Ped0Sad0Mas0 producer, member of the Jews Against Fascism Committee, email: AutumnCote@WriterBeat.com