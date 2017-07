× Fire breaks out at Ionia County home

IONIA, Michigan. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety was able to quickly put out a fire that broke out at a home early Sunday.

It happened around 3:06 a.m. in the 400 block of Beresford Street.

Crews arrived to find a large fire burning in the back side of the home.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.