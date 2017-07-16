Grand Rapids Public Museum offering Free Day Sunday

Posted 4:52 AM, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:53AM, July 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun and free to do today with the entire family, you can explore much of what the Grand Rapids Public Museum has to offer at no cost.

All of the museum’s core exhibits will be open free of charge to all visitors.

Exhibits not part of free admission include the ‘Mindbender Mansion’ which costs two bucks a person. If you want to ride the carousel or see a show in the planetarium you will still have to buy those tickets.

The museum is open today from 12 – 5 p.m.

