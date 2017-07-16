GRFC Women Win UWS Midwest Championship

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The GRFC women's team hosted the Detroit Sun in the UWS Midwest Finals on Sunday night at Grandville High School.

Michigan State's Michaela Kovacs had the only goal of the night, boosting GRFC to a 1-0 win to claim the UWS Midwest Title. They host the UWS National Tournament next weekend.

