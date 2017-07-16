GRFC Women Win UWS Midwest Championship

Michigan State's Michaela Kovacs had the only goal of the night, boosting GRFC to a 1-0 win to claim the UWS Midwest Title. They host the UWS National Tournament next weekend.
