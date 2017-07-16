GRPD investigating deadly shooting near Eastown

Posted 5:36 AM, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:44AM, July 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting turned deadly early Sunday.

Police tell FOX 17 that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was dropped off at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and later died from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The shooting happened in the area of Henry and Bates Avenue SE near Eastown around 3:32 a.m.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.

