GRPD investigating deadly shooting near Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting turned deadly early Sunday.
Police tell FOX 17 that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was dropped off at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and later died from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The shooting happened in the area of Henry and Bates Avenue SE near Eastown around 3:32 a.m.
No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.
42.949302 -85.651713
jurpy
how many shooting does this make in gr in 7 days. say goodbye to tourism in gr. , if this keeps going on.