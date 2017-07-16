× Kalamazoo traffic stop produces drugs and loaded gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police seized drugs and a loaded gun during a Saturday evening traffic stop.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers Andrew Werkema and Gregory Day conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle stemming from suspicious activity observed in the 1000 block of Clarence.

Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the officers detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a search was conducted. Inside the vehicle the officers located marijuana and a loaded handgun.

The operator of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon as well as two unrelated warrants.

That person is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment in court.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.