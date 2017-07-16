× Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash between a motorcycle and a car late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Hall Street and Prospect Avenue SE around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night after the two collided.

We’re told the motorcyclist was headed westbound on Hall Street SE when a car traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue SE struck the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, only identified as a man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the car was not ticketed or injured in the crash.