Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car

Posted 6:13 AM, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19AM, July 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash between a motorcycle and a car late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Hall Street and Prospect Avenue SE around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night after the two collided.

We’re told the motorcyclist was headed westbound on Hall Street SE when a car traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue SE struck the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, only identified as a man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the car was not ticketed or injured in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s