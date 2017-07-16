× One person shot near McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids.

Police say the 34-year-old male victim suffered wounds to his head and chest.

Two people were reportedly standing on the front porch of a home in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, when the suspect drove up and shot the victim.

Police say the victim was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.