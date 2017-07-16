One person shot near McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sunday evening.
It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of McReynolds and 7th Street in Grand Rapids.
Police say the 34-year-old male victim suffered wounds to his head and chest.
Two people were reportedly standing on the front porch of a home in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, when the suspect drove up and shot the victim.
Police say the victim was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.
No suspects are in custody.
learnedmylesson25
Welcome to Chicago.Thank you Mayor Heartwell and Bliss.DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS–NOT building more low income housing.THAT’S the problem–there’s too much low income housing.
steve
Seems like the near Northwest Side and the near Southeast Side are competing for the title of the most violent area of Grand Rapids, and throwing money at them and touchy-feely communication are the liberals’ way of solving the problem. Sorry, but it will accomplish nothing because it doesn’t change the character of the people responsible.