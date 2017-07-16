Partly cloudy Sunday with a small isolated morning shower chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – There is a small isolated chance for a shower or storm mainly in the morning hours in West Michigan on Sunday. Folks south of Grand Rapids have the highest chances to see these shower and storm chances last until the early afternoon. No storms expected to be severe. A partly cloudy sky will be the call for the afternoon and evening as temperatures work into the upper 70s.

West Michiganders need to be cautious at the beach and lake shore today with hazards and advisories in place. Starting at one o’clock a beach hazard begins for Allegan, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. There is also a small craft advisory as waves will reach 3-5 feet with winds out of the north at 10-20 knots.

An exiting cold front will leave West Michigan with dry and calm air for Sunday evening. You may even be able to see the Northern Lights Sunday night here around the Great Lakes! We return to full sunshine to start off the work week and hold on to the sunshine with high pressure in place until Wednesday. Temperatures will increase through the work week to the upper 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances return in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.