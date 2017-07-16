PHOTOS: Man wanted for questioning in series of Alpine Avenue break-ins

Posted 8:20 AM, July 16, 2017, by

WALKER, Mich. --The Walker Police Department needs your help identifying a man they say is wanted for questioning after several businesses were broken into.

We're told the break-ins happened at a series of businesses along Alpine Avenue NW.

Police have released some surveillance images showing the man who is about six feet tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

They say he may also have a tattoo on his right bicep.

If you know anything about this investigation or can identify the man, you are being asked to call Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s