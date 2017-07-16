PHOTOS: Man wanted for questioning in series of Alpine Avenue break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. --The Walker Police Department needs your help identifying a man they say is wanted for questioning after several businesses were broken into.

We're told the break-ins happened at a series of businesses along Alpine Avenue NW.

Police have released some surveillance images showing the man who is about six feet tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

They say he may also have a tattoo on his right bicep.

If you know anything about this investigation or can identify the man, you are being asked to call Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.