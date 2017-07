× Three people hospitalized after crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say three people were hurt after a crash Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. near the intersection of Kentridge and Weymouth in Grand Rapids.

Police say the crash caused one of the vehicles to land on its side.

No major road closures were reported following the crash.

Everyone involved reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.