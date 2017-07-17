AED credited for saving person’s life at the Ionia Free Fair

Posted 11:12 AM, July 17, 2017, by

IONIA, Mich. — Police say quick action and the use of an AED machine is being credited for saving someone at the Ionia Free Fair over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday around 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Ionia.

The victim was reportedly down at the concessions booth when officers arrived. According to the Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook page a Detroit firefighter and nurse were on scene doing chest compressions.

An officer assigned to the fairgrounds took over and assisted with the AED machine. Several shocks were administered and after the last one, a pulse was detected.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment, Police say they are expected to make a full recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s