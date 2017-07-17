× AED credited for saving person’s life at the Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. — Police say quick action and the use of an AED machine is being credited for saving someone at the Ionia Free Fair over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday around 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Ionia.

The victim was reportedly down at the concessions booth when officers arrived. According to the Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook page a Detroit firefighter and nurse were on scene doing chest compressions.

An officer assigned to the fairgrounds took over and assisted with the AED machine. Several shocks were administered and after the last one, a pulse was detected.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment, Police say they are expected to make a full recovery.