Bringing home ‘Bacon’ — Kalamazoo City Commission says man can keep pet pig

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A sigh of relief for a pet owner in Kalamazoo after he was told to get rid of his pot bellied pig because it was against the rules to have it in city limits.

Joshua Garcia says his pet pig named Bacon has become a beloved family member. He has been terrified he would lose the pig after a neighbor complained.

After the complaint, Kalamazoo Public Safety told him he had to get rid of the pig because farm animals are not allowed in city limits.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo City Commission decided to take up the issue, and approved a permit allowing Bacon to stay.

"Unless there's some reason why they shouldn't have them, they are generally approved," said Kalamazoo City Commissioner Matt Milcarek. "So it's good to see someone keep their pet."

Garcia says he will come and fill out the necessary paperwork for the permit. Bacon is a little over a year old, so his owner is excited about spending many years with him.

"I'm more than ecstatic that I get to keep my friend, my family member," Garcia said. "Just an overwhelming feeling of happiness."