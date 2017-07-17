× City pool closed after being contaminated with vomit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Briggs Pool was closed early Monday afternoon, after it was contaminated by vomit.

John Judnich with Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department tells FOX 17 incidents like this aren’t uncommon in large groups of people. If the contamination is caught early enough, it can be taken of. However in this case, Judnich says the vomit was not contained, leading to the total closure of the pool.

The pool will be chemically treated and reopened for normal hours on Tuesday, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Briggs Pool, which is owned by the City of Grand Rapids, is located at 350 Knapp St NE. Admission prices vary on age and whether visitors are residents of Grand Rapids.