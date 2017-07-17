GRAND RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – Elvis Costello and The Imposters play Monday night at Frederick Meijer Gardens. Candice Monacelli met a couple of “super fans.”
Elvis Costello tonight at Meijer Gardens
-
Meijer Gardens announces 2017 Summer Concert Series lineup
-
Tuesday Evening Music Club to feature local, regional talent for summer fun at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
-
Boz Scaggs at Meijer Gardens Wednesday
-
Getting ready for summer concerts at Meijer Gardens
-
GVSU study: Local economic impact of Meijer Gardens is $75 million
-
-
‘St. Paul & the Broken Bones’ perform at Meijer Gardens
-
Morning Buzz: Frederik Meijer Gardens has big impact on economy
-
Morning Buzz: Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2017 concert line-up
-
Fundraiser to be held to help foster kids go to college
-
Meals on Wheels will honor Chef Angus Campbell at Chef’s Specialty event
-
-
Couple tried to conceal dead child’s injuries with makeup, prosecutors say
-
Morning Buzz: Starbucks Baristas Hate the Unicorn Frappuccino
-
A Beatles tribute: local choir ‘rocking out’ with live band for finale concert