Former police officer sentenced for unlawful imprisonment

PAW PAW, Mich. – A former Covert Township police officer accused of forcing himself on a woman he met during a traffic stop will spend almost a year in jail.

Erich Fritz was sentenced Monday to 365 days in jail, with credit for one day served, and five years probation in Van Buren County court. Fritz pleaded to one count of Unlawful Imprisonment after originally being charged with Sexual Assault and Kidnapping.

The incident happened July 9, 2016. The woman was intoxicated at the traffic stop. Judge Kathleen Brickley addressed Fritz saying, “You preyed upon and exploited a damaged woman, a woman who was entirely helpless due to excessive intoxication.”

Fritz had contended in court that the sex with the victim was consensual. Prosecutors argued he took advantage of his position.