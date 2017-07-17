Hillsdale boy missing for the second time, police asking for help finding him

HILLSDALE, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Jace Landon Lyon

Jace Landon Lyon has been missing since about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of E. Moore Road between Half Moon Lake Road and N. Hillsdale Road in Fayette Township.  He’s described as being about 4’6″ tall and weighing about 55 pounds.  Police don’t know what clothes he was wearing, but does have a pair of red Reebok tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police or 911.

Jace also went missing back in January and was found in a home nearby after being gone for two days.

