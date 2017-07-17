Investigators release sketch of suspect in murder of Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. – Investigators have released a sketch of a suspect in the murder of two Indiana girls.

The bodies of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and her friend 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German were found Feb. 14 off a rural trail in the small town of Delphi, Indiana, just one day after the two were reported missing by their family. The town of nearly 3,000 is roughly an hour north of Indianapolis.

Williams grandfather, Cliff Williams, lives in Montcalm County.

Police say the composite sketch is the result of tips they’ve received during their investigation. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, the Delphi Police Department and the Indiana State Police are all investigating the crime.

The person in the sketch is a white man, between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds. He has reddish-brown hair. Investigators say the hat in the sketch may not be accurate, but viewers should focus on the facial features.

An earlier photo of a suspect was released by Indiana State Police of a suspect seen on the trail where the girl’s were found.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the crime is now in excess of $230,000. Anyone with information should call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.