GULL LAKE, Mich. - Imagine living in Michigan, but never getting out on the water.

For kids who are refugees or in the foster system, that may be a reality.

Bethany Christian Services took more than 80 kids to Gull Lake Monday to experience water sports and boating. More than 20 boat owners donated their time and boats for the event.

The effort is part of a nationwide event called "Wake the World." They believe getting out on the water is an experience every kid should have.