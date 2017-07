× Man and woman die in Mason County motorcycle crash

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say Kenneth Lee Geurink, 71 Mary Ann Geurink, 70, of Branch Mich., both died after a motorcycle crash on Friday evening.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. along US 10 near Myers Road in Pere Marquette Township.

Police say the crash involved two other vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.