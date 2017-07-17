No injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash highway crash near Coopersville

Posted 12:28 PM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, July 17, 2017

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured following a three vehicle crash Sunday evening.

It happened along eastbound I-96 near 48th Avenue near Coopersville.

Police say a semi truck driver attempted brake during a traffic slowdown for the change in traffic along  the highway. The driver realized there wasn’t enough time and veered to the right, according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The truck driver struck a jeep driven by a man from Ada. The jeep ended up striking a Chevy Blazer with a family from Saginaw  inside.

The eastbound lanes were reportedly closed for an hour while crews worked to clean-up the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s