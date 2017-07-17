Play to tell of 1967 Detroit riots from female perspective

Posted 5:52 AM, July 17, 2017, by

A policeman stands guard in a Detroit street on July 25, 1967 as buildings are burning during riots that erupted in Detroit following a police operation. / AFP / AFP FILES / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A stage play remembering the 1967 riots in Detroit will be told from the perspectives of girls and women who witnessed the event unfold.

“After/Life” is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday and July 27-28 at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center on Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

The riots — also called a rebellion — started July 23, 1967 following a police raid and arrests at an illegal after-hours’ club. More than 40 people were killed and over 7,000 arrested over five days of violence. More than 1,400 buildings in the city were burned.

The riots accelerated the flight of white residents to Detroit’s suburbs and led to decades of disinvestment in city neighborhoods.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s