GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sunday a man was pronounced dead after he arrived at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police have now identified him as 29-year-old Larry Materry Moore of Grand Rapids.

Just before Moore’s arrival to the hospital, police responded to the report of gunshots at Bates Street and Henry Avenue near Eastown.

This incident is still under investigation and no suspect is in custody.

42.949302 -85.651713