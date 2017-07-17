× Police: two injured when semi failed to stop, striking an SUV

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were injured in a three vehicle crash in Wright Township around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police the eastbound lane of I-96 near 48th Avenue experienced a slower pace of traffic due to an incident that occurred in the westbound lane. A semi driver attempted to slow down and stop to adapt to the traffic, however, was unable to so instead he veered towards a ditch on the right side.

The semi struck an SUV drove by John Kalinka, a 48-year-old from Ada, and created a ripple effect as Kalinka’s vehicle then struck a GMC Blazer.

41-year-old Wyatt Fiffon was driving the Blazer. Amy Fiffon, 39, Kayla Fiffon, 11, and Dillion Fiffon, 9, were all passengers in that vehicle.

Wyatt and Kayla sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital in stable conditions. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

The semi driver, 50-year-old Gergory Harter, was cited for being unable to stop.