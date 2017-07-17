Problem Solved: “No-show” contractor refunds $5,000 deposit to Alto couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTO, Mich. -- Bill and Marge Melvin received a $5,000 cashier's check today from Jerry Carpentier thanks to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers. The couple had hired Jerry Carpentier, owner of Jerry's Asphalt Paving, to redo their driveway. However, they said Carpentier cashed their check in April and stopped responding.

Following last night's initial story detailing the Melvin's woes with the business, Carpentier decided to reach the Problem Solvers back via email. He agreed to meet with a $5,000 cashier's check. The Problem Solvers delivered the check to the Melvins and they say they successfully deposited it.

During the three months, the Melvins said they called his business number that's listed on his letterhead, website, Facebook page, all of his trucks and on the Better Business Bureau website. They even stopped by his listed business address which is a vacant home. However, Carpentier said the Melvins should've called him on his cell phone during those three months and that he doesn't check his business phone's voicemail when he's booked.

The Melvins had also written Carpentier a certified letter and the contractor's wife signed that it was received. They said Carpentier didn't call them back until the FOX 17 Problem Solvers got involved. We called him twice before the story aired, visited his home and vacant business address. Carpentier reached FOX 17 back via email after the story aired. We then reached Carpentier at his business number, and he picked up.

Marge Melvin said, "I hope he's learned his lesson from that. He needs to keep in contact with his customers."

Bill Melvin said to the Problem Solvers, "I think it's phenomenal you offer this service to the public. A lot of people really don't have any other immediate way to gain access to help."

Carpentier said he runs his business by himself, and it's difficult to respond to customers when he's getting back late at night or overnight.

Carpentier said he tells customers, "I am a busy person. The best way to reach me is by cell or email because I am on my paver, and I do run my own crew. And I tell them right off the bat. So it's not a secret."

The Better Business Bureau suggests you get multiple quotes. The Melvins did do that. Be sure to check reviews. In this case, the business has an 'F' rating with the BBB found online. Ask for references, and check to make sure the contractor is licensed, bonded and insured. The Problem Solvers couldn't find a contractor's license for Gerald Carpentier Jr.