State Games of America to be hosted in Grand Rapids for the first time

Grand Rapids will transform into "Sports City" in a couple of weeks as athletes from all over the country come to West Michigan for the State Games of America.

Event director Eric Engelbarts sits down with us to talk about what spectators can expect at the games this year, and even lit the torch that will appear at the opening ceremony.

The State Games of America is an Olympic-style event where athletes from State Games medal winner from across the country go head-to-head in multiple sporting events. There will be 60 events featuring 48 sports like basketball, baseball and soccer, to more obscure events such as skateboarding and pinball.

All of these events will be held over the four-day competition, in 35 venues across West Michigan, from Muskegon to Caledonia.

12,000 competitors are expected to compete in the 2017 State Games of America, with 8,000 coming from Michigan.

The opening ceremony will take place in Van Andel Arena on August 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 for athletes and $15 for spectators in advance. The charge will increase to $10 and $20 at the door, with children 2-years-old and younger getting in for free.

To purchase tickets or for a complete schedule of events, visit stategamesofamerica.com.