The Piano Cottage music students blow everyone away with their performance

A local West Michigan music studio is getting ready for their popular concert series, The Piano Cottage Rocks!

The Piano Cottage is a music studio that teaches over 400 students how to play a variety of instruments, and inspires them to improve in the musical arts.

There will be 70 student musicians performing a variety of tunes from the Maple Leaf Rag to Alicia Keys, Billy Joe, to Imagine Dragons. Some of the students will even be performing a few original compositions.

Piano student Owen Teegardin and percussion student Khari Neal perform on the Morning Mix, giving us a sample of what we can hear at the concert.

The Piano Cottage Rocks concert will take place at Wealthy Theater on July 20 and 21 starting at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for a complete list of performers, visit thepianocottage.com. Or call (616)-459-4788 ext. 131 for more information.