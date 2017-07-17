Tips sought by federal authorities to find featured fugitive

Posted 9:54 AM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:55AM, July 17, 2017

Ante Andrew Webb (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force is seeking tips in the continued search for one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

41-year-old Ante Andrew Webb is wanted for violating his parole out of the Kent County area.  He’s avoided authorities since late March 2017.

Webb is around 6’0″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  He also has a visible tattoo of a skull on the left side of his neck.

Webb’s online record with the Michigan Department of Corrections includes prior convictions involving check fraud, armed robbery, larceny and drug offenses.

If you or someone you know has information that could help authorities locate Webb, you’re being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-877-926-8332.

