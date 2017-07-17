Wedding dress store offers info for brides affected by closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A bridal store that recently closed up shop leaving brides and bridesmaids without their dresses has made their first statement.

Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday and abruptly closed all their stores. FOX 17 spoke with one of the affected women on Friday.

In a statement posted on their website, the company says that people who want to be contacted regarding the status of their order should send an email to alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com .  They also say they will be posting additional information on the status of dresses on their website.

They also apologized for any inconvenience and hardship.

