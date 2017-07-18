Appeals court tosses suit in jobless benefits fraud case
LANSING, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — The Michigan appeals court has tossed a class-action lawsuit filed by people who were falsely accused of defrauding the unemployment benefits system by an automated computer program.
A panel ruled 3-0 Tuesday that the three plaintiffs waited too long to sue, reversing the state Court of Claims.
The case centers on whether the men were hurt when the Unemployment Insurance Agency incorrectly notified them of the fraud findings or when the state intercepted their tax refunds, garnished wages and forced repayment of unemployment benefits. Judges Michael Gadola, Patrick Meter and Karen Fort Hood said the trial court “did not properly consider when plaintiffs were harmed,” and the clock began ticking when they received notice of the fraud determinations.
FOX 17’s Darren Cunningham and the Problem Solvers have been investigating the UIA for over two years. He was in court earlier this month for the oral arguments to the case. Watch that here.
The Michigan Democratic Party issued a statement after the ruling:
“The lives of thousands of Michigan workers were made a living hell when they were falsely accused of defrauding a system in which they did everything right and followed all the rules. Thanks to Bill Schuette, they will not receive what they are owed or the justice they deserve. Anyone even thinking about running for governor should be absolutely ashamed for seeking to deny people, irreparably harmed by the state of Michigan, their day in court. Forced into bankruptcy, their credit ratings destroyed, real, hardworking people’s lives have been turned upside down, and now the person who likes to portray himself as ‘the people’s attorney’ has turned his back on them and put a knife in theirs. “