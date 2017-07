PORTAGE, Mich. — A fire in the laundry area at the Courtyard Marriot in Portage was a wake-up call for guests and staff as they had to evacuate the hotel around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

Officials arrived on scene and located the fire in a commercial dryer. The fire caused heavy smoke to fill the lobby of the hotel.

According to police, it took about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire and ventilate the area.

No one was injured during this incident.