Finding Darnell his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- As we continue our Forever Home series, FOX 17 shares the stories of kids statewide living in foster care: their hopes and dreams, including being adopted.

Tuesday we took Darnell, 11, kayaking for his first time along the Rogue River in Rockford. In no time Darnell showed us his love of water and the outdoors; he was a natural.

"This is great!" he shouted to the cameras about a half-hour into his trip.

Darnell is a joy to be around, he's fun-loving and a fast-learner.

"Actually my favorite part was when I got stuck on the rocks.," he said, "because I kept on pushing back and forth.”

Quickly learning to back-paddle and steer his way through the low-hanging trees and swimming wildlife, Darnell enjoyed his first time kayaking so much he says he wants to teach others.

“Actually I want to be a lifeguard and help them kayak or canoe," he said.

He's an outdoorsy kid who loves swimming, the time he went on a pontoon boat, and playing basketball and baseball.

“I like to move around and have some fresh air," said Darnell.

A seventh grader this year, Darnell says his favorite subject is social studies. When he's not studying he loves hanging with friends.

“I’m funny, I’m kind to [my friends,] and I’m very smart," said Darnell.

When it comes to finding his forever family, Darnell has a wish list: “I’d like a swimming pool because I like to go swimming," he said and smiled.

Most of all, Darnell says he wants a mom to spend time with and pictures days spent outside together.

“I’d just like a mom," said Darnell.

“Spending time with her, having fun, trying to play games with her, like basketball or playing around, or trying swimming, swimming in a big pool with her.”

If you want to learn more about Darnell, or have questions about the adoption process, call his adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-855-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to say thank you to AAA Canoe Rentals in Rockford for donating their kayaks for this special filming session!