Man sentenced for trafficking guns stolen from SW Michigan gun shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his role in a theft of 21 guns from a Sturgis, Michigan store in 2015.

Keondre McNeely, 27, was the central figure in transporting and trafficking the 21 guns stolen from Outpost Guns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Grand Rapids.

Five others have already been sentenced in connection with the crime, which included the thefts of 13 assault rifles with large-capacity magazines.

“Keondre McNeely and his co-defendants put 21 stolen guns on the street and there is no telling when one or more of those firearms might be used in a violent way,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in a press release.

McNeely and Kenneth Williams of Kalamazoo received the longest sentences of the group, each receiving eight years in federal prison. Others sentenced for the crime are:

Jorel Gefferard of Sturgis: 7 years

of Sturgis: 7 years Ronald Dafney of Kalamazo: 6 years

of Kalamazo: 6 years Kevonte McNeely of Kalamazoo: 5 years

of Kalamazoo: 5 years Roscoe Manns of Sturgis, 4 1/2 years