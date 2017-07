HILLSDALE, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe.

Jace Lyon had been missing since Saturday night. Police say he was found Monday evening near a home off of N. Hillsdale Road in Fayette Township after they received a tip from the public.

This was the second time this year that Jace had gone missing. He was also gone for two days in January.

Police are also thanking the public and first responders who helped look for Jace.