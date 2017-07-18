Morning Buzz: Fisherman catches three Sturgeon in Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A local angler caught more than he bargained for, while fishing the Grand River this spring.

While fishing for Steelhead in April, Matt Roy hooked a large fish, and fought with it for an hour with the help of two other anglers he'd just met.

They ended up catching a six-food Sturgeon, weighing an estimated 200 pounds.

It wasn't legal to catch at the time, so he returned it to the water. Then in May the Sturgeon struck again, with Matt catching and releasing two more.

Sturgeon is a threatened species in the Great Lakes watershed, but there si talk of eliminating the catch and release season on the Grand and some other Michigan Rivers.

2. Crews demolished another smoke stack at the Old Sappi Fine Paper Mill on Lakeshore Drive.

Air quality will continue to be monitored throughout the project until it's deemed safe to continue.

The paper mill was one of the main drivers of Muskegon's economy for nearly a century.

The 120-acre site will be transformed into a commercial development dubbed "Windward Pointe."

3. Founders is getting creative with their craft brews once again for ArtPrize.

The fifth annual, unique beer will be called "Green Zebra." It's brewed with watermelon and sea salt, and described as subtly sour and a little sweet.

The brewery said it's a nearly extinct German style of beer, called gose.

It hits Founders' taproom and store shelves in mid-August.

ArtPrize Nine starts September 20 and runs through October 8.

4. A dozen Ford Model A cars were on display at Pal's Diner in Grand Rapids on Monday.

It was all for a local club dedicated to the antique car.

Members enjoy breakfast at the diner before taking the cars for a spin around town.

Ford made the Model A from 1927 to 1932. Back then they ran anywhere from $500 to $1,200, today restored Model A's can be bought for about $12,000 to $15,000.

5. Retailers and brands are starting to see green when it comes to back to school shopping.

The research firm "Fung Global Retail and Technology" says environmental concerns have shoppers looking for secondhand clothes or fashion made from reused material.

Retailers like H&M, Target, and JC Penney are coming out with more clothes that use recycled materials, including denim, leather, and nylon.

The National Retail Federation predicts back to school spending will reach about $83 billion this year.