Murder trial begins for man accused of killing woman near GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It has been over a year since Marcus Bivins was caught on surveillance video dragging the body of a woman, who had been stabbed and beaten, through the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp.

Bivins trial began Tuesday morning for allegedly killing 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon.

In January 2017 following a mental competency exam, officials announced that Bivins would stand trial.

The 20-year-old is facing charges of First Degree Murder.

Three witnesses took the stand to open the trial. One witness told how she saw Bivins and ran, fearing that she would be attacked next.