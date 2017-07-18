One of remaining Sappi smokestacks comes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- There's a fascination with watching structures come down, and interest was high in the scheduled demolition Tuesday morning of one of the two remaining smokestacks on the site of the demolished Sappi plant in Muskegon.

The stack came down shortly after 7 a.m., which was exactly the time FOX 17's Nicole DiDonato was on the air. (Watch the video for the on-air surprise.)

Due to concerns about asbestos on the site, authorities established a 1,000-foot perimeter around the site.

Lakeshore Drive was scheduled to be closed between McCracken Street and Cottage Grove Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The rest of the Sappi complex has already been demolished. Plans for developing the property were announced in 2016.

Watch the FOX 17 Sky View Drone shots of it here:

Here's another drone angle from the official Muskegon city YouTube channel: