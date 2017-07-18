The Amazing Arthur performs card tricks with his lovely assistant, Leigh Ann Towne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ionia Free Fair is in full swing with thrilling rides, carnival food, and all kinds of free activities and events for the whole family.

One of those acts is magician, The Amazing Arthur, providing family friendly entertainment with comedy and magic tricks.

The Amazing Arthur gave us a sneak peak of his act, and was provided assistance by the talented Leigh Ann Towne.

The Amazing Arthur will be performing at the Fun Tent at the Ionia Free Fair every day at 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.

The Ionia Free Fair will be happening at the Ionia County Fairgrounds until July 22.

For a complete schedule of the Ionia Free Fair, visit ioniafreefair.com.