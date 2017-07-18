Two arrested after police discover meth lab in a Van Buren Co home

Posted 2:29 PM, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:30PM, July 18, 2017

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested on several drug and gun related charges after authorities found evidence of a meth lab in a Van Buren County home on Monday.

The Southwest Enforcement Team and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team searched a home in the 67,000 block of 8th Avenue in Geneva Township.

Michigan State Police say   an active meth lab reaction vessel, components needed for the manufacturing methamphetamine, loaded firearms, cash and large quantity of psychedelic drugs.

Extra precautions were also taken due to the hazardous situation.

The case has been turned over to the persecutor’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s