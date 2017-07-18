× Two arrested after police discover meth lab in a Van Buren Co home

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested on several drug and gun related charges after authorities found evidence of a meth lab in a Van Buren County home on Monday.

The Southwest Enforcement Team and the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team searched a home in the 67,000 block of 8th Avenue in Geneva Township.

Michigan State Police say an active meth lab reaction vessel, components needed for the manufacturing methamphetamine, loaded firearms, cash and large quantity of psychedelic drugs.

Extra precautions were also taken due to the hazardous situation.

The case has been turned over to the persecutor’s office.