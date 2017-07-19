3 boys seriously injured in Park Twp crash

PARK TWP, Mich. — Three boys were rushed to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Park Township.

Ottawa County deputies say it happened after 1 p.m. An 18-year-old woman from Kentucky was driving west down Riley St with three boys – ages 11, 9 and 6 – when she came to a stop at the Lake Shore Drive intersection. However, deputies say she didn’t yield to an oncoming truck, causing the two to crash.

The woman suffered only minor injuries, but the three boys – all from the Holland area – were said to be in serious condition.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.