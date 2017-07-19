Event Director Matt Witkowski talks about what you can expect from "Pool Bash".
Annual “Pool Bash” expected to make big splash in Grand Rapids
-
Cooking on the World’s Largest Grill; Johnsonville Big Taste Grill National Tour
-
Thousands attend annual ‘Hash Bash’ rally supporting marijuana use
-
With Upton a ‘no,’ GOP remains short on health care votes
-
Above ground pool set-up and maintenance all taken care of through Watson’s
-
Grand Rapids pools and water parks opening Friday
-
-
Man builds massive 317,000-gallon swimming pool in his backyard
-
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in Niles hotel carbon monoxide death
-
City pool closed after being contaminated with vomit
-
Man accused of lewd act at public pool in New York
-
Warren police: 22-month-old boy dies after falling into pool
-
-
8-year-old boy dies after drowning at pool party
-
Woman says she was kicked out of pool for ‘inappropriate’ swimsuit
-
Florida teen who threw woman into pool arrested