Boy on bike injured after being hit by SUV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Wednesday evening after the bike he was riding was struck by an SUV.

Grand Rapids Police say the crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Crofton Street SW and Roosevelt Avenue.

Authorities say the boy rode his bike in front of a westbound vehicle. He was injured but was in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not speeding and no citations have been issued in connection with the crash at this time, according to police.