Breathtaking views of the night sky at Mackinaw City’s Dark Sky Park

Get away from the bright city lights and experience the colors of the night sky and the light of the stars as they were meant to be seen at The International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City.

The Headlands International Dark Sky Park is an area which the sky has been protected from light pollution and light trespasses. The park has 600 acres, 200 miles of shoreline, and five miles of hiking trails that are all protected so there's no stray light going up to the sky.

New to the park this year is the Waterfront Center and Observatory, featuring research grade telescopes, an outdoor seating arena, an educational area, and a green roof made of plants.

The Dark Sky Park also educates people on astronomy, space, and any other natural phenomenons that happen in the night sky. One special program they'll be having this year bases itself on the solar eclipse crossing the United States in August.

For more information on the Dark Sky Park, or to schedule a trip, visit MackinawCity.com.

View the video below for more breathtaking video of the night sky.